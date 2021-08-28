Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Tig Has Friends (in LA)

thecomedybureau.com
 8 days ago

Mask wearing will be mandatory for ALL PATRONS while indoors at Largo, whether vaccinated or not. No Mask, No Entry. Also, proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours must be provided at door.

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tig Notaro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Largo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Entertainmentthecomedybureau.com

Valerie Tosi & Friends (near LA)

In alley between 3rd St. Promenade & 4th St. Valerie Tosi runs her hour with Laura Peek and Jasmine Ellis opening. Tickets must be purchased in advance. There will be no tickets sold at the door and no stand-by lines. Face coverings are MANDATORY and must be worn at all times except when drinking. Please do your part to practice good hygiene (wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face). We will have hand sanitizer available throughout the theater.
Los Angeles, CAthecomedybureau.com

Podcast But Outside (in LA)

Podcast But Outside is a Los Angeles-based comedy video podcast founded in April 2019 by co-hosts Andrew Michaan and Cole Hersch. The title refers to the setting of the podcast, taking place in public often in the streets of greater Los Angeles. This time, done live at Regent Theater, but...
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Two Dykes & a Mic (in LA)

Hosted by McKenzie Goodwin and Rachel Scanlon, two gay best friends who have never hooked up (although Rachel has tried), this stand up comedy show will have your body rocking with laughter and sexual tension!. Starts 9:30PM PT.
Healththecomedybureau.com

Self Care (in NYC)

Emily Walsh, Carly Montag, and Marisa Riley bring you a comedy show for the soul featuring comedians you’ve seen all over NYC, the country, and on TV!. Usama Siddiquee (America’s Got Talent) Melody Kamali (Dyking Out) Alysia Hush (Comedy Ugly) Register for a seat! You don’t want to miss this!!
Celebritiesthecomedybureau.com

Atsuko Okatsuka Presents hi (in LA)

Atsuko Okatsuka says “hi” in her first solo tour where she’s really figured this whole life thing out. A late bloomer and a self-claimed adult baby, her Grandmother and husband are very worried for her and will keep an eye out for her along the way. *PROOF OF FULL VACCINATION...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This First

With the coronavirus ripping through America again, thanks to the "highly transmissible" Delta variant, you may be thinking every sneeze or tickle in your throat could be The One. But there are some fairly distinctive symptoms that can indicate a COVID infection, and some telltale signs of a Delta infection. If you feel any of them, get tested. Read on for 5 essential things you need to know about what people with Delta usually feel—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Environmenthotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Shares Photos Of Damages To Her Atlanta Mansion From Hurricane Ida

Mother Nature is fuming right now. This week, we've witnessed horrific damages from Hurricane Ida in multiple parts of the country. A state of emergency was announced in New York City on Thursday morning, with viral videos of people kayaking through the streets and rats breast-stroking in the water hitting social media.
KidsTelegraph

My adult kids treat me like a serf – and it's all my fault

Our firstborn son is home for a visit. It’s lovely to see him, but soon my hackles are up. His jacket is thrown on to the sofa, his trainers kicked off in the hall. A few hours later, the kitchen worktop is littered with crumbs, puddles of tea, smeared plates and numerous lidless jars – mayonnaise, mustard, pickles and chutney (how many condiments does one person need?). There’s a hunk of cheddar that’s been battered to pieces and an open packet of ham that now looks decidedly unsafe to eat. All of this when my darling son, aged 26, has just made himself a sandwich and a mug of tea.
Public Healththecomedybureau.com

SMD Live (in LA)

@sundaymorningdigital presents ‘SMD’ a live comedy show featuring some of comedy’s best and up and coming performers. After party to follow. Featuring stand-up from: Steve Furey, Tre Stewart, Laura Peek, Max Hawksford, Drew Zwetchkenbaum, Nikki Bon, Audrey Stewart, Richie Doyle. Starts 7:30PM PT.
Entertainmentthecomedybureau.com

Kids in the Backyard (near LA)

Kids in the Yard returns! We’re excited to have such an incredible lineup of comedians, and we can’t wait to share them with you!. Headliner Frank Castillo (Roast Battle, The Comedy Store) Max Castillo. Chad Damiani. Savannah Manhattan. Julia Austin. Veronica K. Jeremy Scippio. The show is free, and a...
Movieskkfi.org

Freeze Frame: “Candyman” (R), “No Man of God” (Not rated), “Vacation Friends” (R)

Who can creep out viewers? The “Candyman” can. Twenty-nine years after the scare-fest “Candyman” dared viewers to “Say my name,” a woke sequel slithers into theaters. This time out, “Candyman” has some social context to go along with the chills, skewering gentrification along with a heap of human bodies. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays a painter whose art obsession with an evil supernatural figure becomes his undoing. While it’s well-acted and disturbing, it can’t quite tie all of its themes together. Still, “Candyman” provides the grisly shocks for horror aficionados.

Comments / 0

Community Policy