Tig Has Friends (in LA)

Our firstborn son is home for a visit. It’s lovely to see him, but soon my hackles are up. His jacket is thrown on to the sofa, his trainers kicked off in the hall. A few hours later, the kitchen worktop is littered with crumbs, puddles of tea, smeared plates and numerous lidless jars – mayonnaise, mustard, pickles and chutney (how many condiments does one person need?). There’s a hunk of cheddar that’s been battered to pieces and an open packet of ham that now looks decidedly unsafe to eat. All of this when my darling son, aged 26, has just made himself a sandwich and a mug of tea.
