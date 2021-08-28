Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Tiny birds migrate thousands of miles

By Sister Joel Gubler, O.P.
Hammond Daily Star
 8 days ago

How fascinating it is to watch a tiny humming bird going about its business in a very serious manner. With its almost invisible wings beating at a rate of 70 times a second, they are the only birds that can fly backwards, upside down, and do long-term hovering with wings in a figure-eight pattern.

www.hammondstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Migrate#Insects#Spider Silk#Flowers#Rosaryville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Danville, VABrunswicktimes Gazette

Of Birds and Critters

A recent road trip to a far western community of Virginia, to buy another boat motor, took me through some beautiful country. I left home before dawn and by the time I got to Danville, the sun was barely up. Low level light beams blasted through the high humidity like a light saber, casting an ethereal beauty that is unique to mornings. Almost every house front or side held little color islands, where flowers contrasted with a verdant background and each display was bathed in golden, morning light. What a delightful morning!!!
AnimalsPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Black Wolf Decides to Challenge a Yellowstone Grizzly, Regrets It

In Wyoming, we exist where multiple apex predators compete for dominance. That reality was on display at Yellowstone National Park recently as a black wolf decided to challenge a resting Grizzly. He would eventually regret it. Jackson Hole EcoTour Adventures shared this interesting video on their Facebook page recently. NOTE:...
Animalscapeandislands.org

Avian Migration Feats

Our understanding of the navigational and physiological feats of migratory birds has exploded in the last decade. On The Point, we talk with Scott Weidensaul about his research of bird migration, both globally and here in New England, and the latest advances in bird tracking technology. We also discuss Project SnowStorm, his research project into the movements of Snowy Owls. Weidensaul’s new book is titled A World on The Wing.
LifestyleSmithsonian

Tracking Backpacks for Tiny Hawks

Not all heroes wear capes, some wear GPS-enabled backpacks and have feathers. Joe Kolowski is a wildlife ecologist and animal tracking expert with the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute and the Smithsonian-Mason School of Conservation. He leads a remarkable project to study the breeding ranges of kestrels by fitting them with tiny tracking backpacks. This understanding can improve land use, protections and conservation for kestrels.
Animalsannandaleadvocate.com

Purple Martin migration

I am no stranger to traveling hundreds or even thousands of miles to see, study and document some of natures most wonderful events. For over 35 years I have travels to see the epic migration of Sandhill Cranes in Nebraska, stunning flocks of Snow Geese in North Dakota and remarkable Monarch Butterflies in southern California and the list goes on and on. But over the past couple of weeks, I haven’t had to travel very far to see a spectacular natural occurrence. This natural event has been within an hour or two of my home in Minnesota. And what is even better, it’s a natural event I had never seen before. It’s the gathering of thousands of Purple Martins for an evening roost before migrating south.
Angola, INEvening Star

Birds not welcome in Bird Song Park

ANGOLA — Birds, as in the scooters, are not welcome in Bird Song Park. After information was provided to Bird about the electric scooters leaving tire marks on the sidewalk murals in the downtown pocket park, the company has created a second off-limits zone in Angola. Just like the Public...
Mississippi StateWJTV.com

Focused on Mississippi: Hummingbird Migration

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – If you have a hummingbird feeder, you’ve probably noticed a pickup in activity. That’s a sure sign that the weather is about to change. The hummingbirds at my feeders are getting ready for their migration southward. If you like hummingbirds, then you are in the right place at the right time.
AnimalsDaily Advocate

Five Things To Know About Fall Bird Migration

As summer gives way to fall, many birds begin to move from their spring and summer breeding grounds to their winter homes. This is a good time to watch and help birds make this seasonal transition. Here are answers to the top 5 questions about fall bird migration. 1. Do...
AnimalsThe Poultry Site

Intercept the annual rodent migration

The summer months provide rats and mice with warm temperatures and substantial food supplies, enabling rodent populations to peak at the end of summer. As the weather cools in the fall, rodents migrate to livestock and poultry houses seeking warmer conditions and food sources. Smart rodent control anticipates this annual fall movement.
Animalschinookobserver.com

Birding: Looking back at the birds of summer

Migration has begun and will continue for the several months. The birds of summer have entertained us well. They have been building nests, singing their hearts out, laying eggs, raising at least one brood, and feeding their young. We will all have to wait for another summer to enjoy these behaviors again. I keep a yard list of these entertainers and fly-overs count. On average about 20 species visit my yard daily in summer.
AnimalsIola Register

Tracking the 3,000-mile migration of monarchs

CHICAGO – Breanna Seibel was riding a four-wheeler alongside her alfalfa field in northern Wisconsin when she started seeing monarch butterflies. The bright orange visitors were swooping, fluttering and dancing in pairs, quartets and trios. They were landing in the trees that line the field, with up to 100 clustered on a single branch.
Indiana StateHerald Times

Scrub Hub: What makes Indiana a hot spot for bird migration?

The birds are back in town. You see them every year: the little, black-throated blue birds, the elegant shorebirds and the dozens of others that pass through Indiana as a pit stop on a larger journey. Some will make their way to Florida to winter alongside the retirees also escaping...
Tuscaloosa, ALua.edu

Classes in the Great Outdoors: Birds and Birding

With the pandemic well into its second year, many people are seeking escape from their electronic devices and finding time to enjoy nature. One of the easiest ways to enjoy the great outdoors and pick up a new hobby while doing so is birdwatching. Dr. Michael Steinberg, a professor in...
Culpeper, VAroyalexaminer.com

The Cracked Acorn: Tiny Feet

In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth (Genesis 1:1) Silently and on tiny feet, soon the cooler evenings will come and paint scarlet on the Gloria Maple in my backyard. Without our interference, the year has reached a mid-point in the heavens, the fall equinox. To the ancient pagans, this meant the start of a season when harvesting was over and the beginning of feasting and Mabon, the pagan thanksgiving. It was a time to remember those who have left this world, and a time to think about winter and the start of the hunting season. Nature slows some; we are not mowing the lawn twice a week. The wooly worms are out in the open; solid black for a hard winter and tan for a mild and short season. So far, I have seen nature giving us mixed signals, not too dark and not too tan. Guess we will have to take the weather as it comes.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

The annual 3,000-mile monarch migration is heading toward Chicago: ‘It’s like a Disney movie, except better.’

Breanna Seibel was riding a four-wheeler alongside her alfalfa field in northern Wisconsin when she started seeing monarch butterflies. The bright orange visitors were swooping, fluttering and dancing in pairs, quartets and trios. They were landing in the trees that line the field, with up to 100 clustered on a single branch. Seibel called her parents out to see the butterflies: thousands, by ...
Austin, TXkut.org

City Of Austin Considers Turning Off Lights To Help Migrating Birds

An estimated 2 billion birds will migrate through Texas between now and December. They face many dangers on their journey, and Central Texas conservationists would prefer that light pollution was not one of them. If an Austin City Council resolution passes next Thursday, that goal might be a little closer.
Texas StateKXAN

Lights out for the birds: Central Texas cities going dark to help migration

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Several cities in Central Texas are continuing the effort. The city of Dripping Springs is once again asking everyone to pledge to turn off all exterior lights during the fall bird migration. Since most birds migrate at night, turning off outside lights helps them make it to their destinations safely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy