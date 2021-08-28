Letter to the Editor: Cartoon in poor taste

I would like to express my disgust over the political cartoon you printed in today’s NVD, Aug. 26, about the Afghan evacuation. It was in very poor taste! How heartless to publish a cartoon about the plight of the Afghan people and make a joke of it. President Biden’s administration is attempting to complete a mission that should have been completed much earlier. Through three administrations, our soldiers have stood by the Afghan people and supported their efforts to be an independent, free people. At some point they must stand on their own and fight for their right to remain free. Close to 102,000+ evacuees have been airlifted out of Afghanistan to safety in round-the-clock flights. The Biden administration is working tirelessly to get Americans and our Afghan friends to safety. To print such a cartoon is a mockery of this effort. Shame on you!