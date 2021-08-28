Cancel
Texas State

The critical foster care reforms in Texas are having unintended consequences

By Sophie Phillips
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, we have been reading about foster children sleeping in Child Protective Services offices as if sleeping in offices is our child welfare crisis. Sleeping in CPS offices is a symptom of the real crisis, which is that today 524 children don’t have foster care placements. This shortage of placements is a symptom of even deeper and more complex challenges that put the entire foster care system, which cares for 30,000 children, at risk of cratering. Many factors have led us to these dire circumstances.

