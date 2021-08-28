Cancel
Chickasaw County, IA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chickasaw, Floyd by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 01:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chickasaw; Floyd The National Weather Service in La Crosse has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Floyd County in north central Iowa Chickasaw County in northeastern Iowa * Until 315 AM CDT. * At 135 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing flash flooding across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported that roads around the towns of Alta Vista and New Hampton are flooded and impassable in many locations. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Charles City, New Hampton, Nashua, Fredericksburg, Lawler, Rudd, Floyd, Ionia, Protivin, Jerico, Chickasaw, Alta Vista. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

