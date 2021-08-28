Special Weather Statement issued for Arthur, Garden, Grant, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Arthur; Garden; Grant; Sheridan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Arthur, western Grant, central Garden and southeastern Sheridan Counties through 115 AM MDT At 1236 AM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 16 miles east of Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge, or 21 miles northeast of Oshkosh, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Hyannis, Ashby, Crescent Lake National Wildlife Refuge, Rackett, Dogtown Flats, Finnegan Lake, Swede Lake, Deer Lake, Britton Lake, Kincaid Lake, Wild Horse Flats, Mumper, Bingham, Bourquim Hill, Dominick Lake, Jerry Lake, Adams Flats and Sugar Loaf Hill. This includes the following highways Highway 2 between mile markers 120 and 148. Highway 61 between mile markers 143 and 159. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH