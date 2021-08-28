School district sticking to optional masking – for now

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Public School District, the largest district in the state of Florida and fourth largest in the nation, has less than 60 medical opt-out requests from parents regarding a mask mandate in school.
According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, they have received about 58 medical opt-out requests, out of approximately 350,000 students.
“Modifications to their learning environments are being made to best suit the needs of the students,” said the statement emailed to CBSMiami.com.
Miami-Dade is one of nearly a dozen schools district in Florida, that requires all students to wear masks unless they had a medical...
