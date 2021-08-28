School district sticking to optional masking – for now

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that stopped him from blocking mask mandates imposed by local school districts. To combat the spread of COVID in their classrooms, Miami-Dade and Broward are among the counties that defied the governor’s order. The governor wants the appeals court to reverse last week’s decision, which said DeSantis exceeded his authority by trying to prevent school boards from requiring kids to wear masks at school. Governor DeSantis is now withholding the salaries of school board members in counties that are not going along with his order. Desantis says parents should have the option of not allowing their kids to wear masks at school.