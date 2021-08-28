Cancel
Education

School district sticking to optional masking – for now

Daily News
 8 days ago

Schools can now enact masks mandatory after a Leon County judge on Friday ruled against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order that prohibited mandatory masking. At least 10 school districts opposed DeSantis’…

www.palatkadailynews.com

Ron Desantis
#School Districts#Masking#County Judge#Gov
Health
Politics
Education
Public Health
Florida State850wftl.com

Florida parents sue Gov. DeSantis because he gave them an option

A judge in Tallahassee is expected to rule today on a lawsuit brought by parents challenging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ optional school mask mandate. DeSantis basically gave parents the option to make health decisions for their own children. However, many parents are concerned that no masks will lead to their children getting sick.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Suit challenges Pennsylvania's new mask mandate for schools

The Republican leader of the state Senate and a group of parents have filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the Wolf administration’s new mask mandate for Pennsylvania schools. The suit was filed Friday in Commonwealth Court. It asserts that Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam failed to comply with state law...
Public Healthweareteachers.com

Are Mask Mandate Bans Unconstitutional? Teachers Weigh In

We are tired of the debate, but school mask mandates continue to dominate headlines. We’ve done remote learning. We wore masks, social-distanced, and used partitions on desks. Now, as we begin our third year of pandemic teaching, we’re tackling another issue—are mask mandate bans unconstitutional? Let’s take a look at this issue and hear what our community of teachers had to say!
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Gov. Ron DeSantis Appeals Judge’s Ruling Reversing Executive Order On Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that stopped him from blocking mask mandates imposed by local school districts. To combat the spread of COVID in their classrooms, Miami-Dade and Broward are among the counties that defied the governor’s order. The governor wants the appeals court to reverse last week’s decision, which said DeSantis exceeded his authority by trying to prevent school boards from requiring kids to wear masks at school. Governor DeSantis is now withholding the salaries of school board members in counties that are not going along with his order. Desantis says parents should have the option of not allowing their kids to wear masks at school.
Broward County, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

Florida Department Of Education Withholds Funds In Broward, Alachua Counties For Mask Mandate

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Education has gone through with its threat of withholding monthly school board member salaries who violate Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on mask mandates, even though a judge has already ruled the ban on mandates is unconstitutional. Monday, Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran announced the Florida DOE has withheld the monthly school board member salaries in Alachua and Broward County. The DOE stated, “Each district has implemented a mandatory face mask policy that violates parental rights by not allowing a parent or legal guardian to opt-out their child, as required by Florida Department of Health Emergency...
EducationPosted by
The Independent

DeSantis defends $5,000 fines for businesses that require proof of vaccination as Delta continues to sweep Florida

Florida plans to begin issuing $5,000 fines for any business, school or government agency that requires customers or visitors to show proof they have been take the coronavirus vaccine. The state's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier in the year banning vaccine passports and used his executive power to prohibit schools from enforcing mask mandates on students. He also used his executive power to end all local emergency mandates requiring indoor masking in businesses. Mr DeSantis has pushed back against coronavirus mitigation efforts for practically the entirety of the pandemic, often on the grounds that they hurt...
Florida StatePosted by
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Public Schools Has 350,000 Students, Only 58 Have Requested Medical Opt-Out Requests For Masks

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade County Public School District, the largest district in the state of Florida and fourth largest in the nation, has less than 60 medical opt-out requests from parents regarding a mask mandate in school. According to Miami-Dade County Public Schools officials, they have received about 58 medical opt-out requests, out of approximately 350,000 students. “Modifications to their learning environments are being made to best suit the needs of the students,” said the statement emailed to CBSMiami.com. Miami-Dade is one of nearly a dozen schools district in Florida, that requires all students to wear masks unless they had a medical...

