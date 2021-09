STREATOR – The LaSalle County Health Department confirmed that a crow from Streator tested positive for West Nile virus. The bird is the second in the county to test positive after one was found in Ottawa last week. West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a common house mosquito, which has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. People who observe a sick or dying bird should contact the health department which will determine if the bird will be picked up for testing. No human infections have been discovered this year in the county.