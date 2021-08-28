FOOTBALL: Thunder Ridge edges Blackfoot in season-opener, 26-25, stuffing a last-minute two-point try
BLACKFOOT — Ten minutes after his Thunder Ridge club secured a 26-25 win over Blackfoot Friday night, Jeff Marshall wore a wide grin at midfield. Things were good: The Titans had just kicked off this new season with a road win, his quarterback threw for nearly 250 yards and his defense had just stuffed a go-ahead 2-point conversion attempt in the final two minutes.www.postregister.com
