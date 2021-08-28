Cancel
The RFK assassin’s lawyer claims that his client has been rehabilitated and that he should be eligible for parole after serving 53 years in prison.

By Jonathan Edwards
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe RFK assassin’s lawyer claims that his client has been rehabilitated and that he should be eligible for parole after serving 53 years in prison. During his 16th parole hearing on Friday, the lawyer for the man who murdered U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 claimed that Sirhan Sirhan, 77, is rehabilitated and should be given freedom after 53 years in jail, according to the Associated Press.

