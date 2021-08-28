The RFK assassin’s lawyer claims that his client has been rehabilitated and that he should be eligible for parole after serving 53 years in prison.

California parole panel votes in favor of parole for Sirhan Sirhan, who shot RFK”:. I would have liked to have submitted my own victim’s statement concerning the release of Sirhan Sirhan. Because of the insane, nonsensical murder of Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 by a madman with a handgun, I was sentenced, at the young age of 17, to a life without my hero, to a life of what might have been. My idyllic dreams were shattered on that horrible June day, and my hopes for the future were greatly diminished. Life would never be the same.