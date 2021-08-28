Cancel
Bottineau County, ND

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bottineau, Burke, McHenry, Mountrail, Pierce, Renville by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 01:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bottineau; Burke; McHenry; Mountrail; Pierce; Renville; Rolette; Ward DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility to one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Burke, Renville, Bottineau, Rolette, Mountrail, Ward, McHenry and Pierce Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the MHA Nation and the Turtle Mountain Chippewa Nation. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

