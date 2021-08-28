Cancel
Flash Flood Warning issued for Grand Traverse by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 02:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Grand Traverse THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY At 231 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated ongoing rain in portions of the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Additional storms may move into this area over the next couple hours. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsley, Buckley, Karlin, Interlochen, Hannah and Interlochen State Park. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

