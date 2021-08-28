Cancel
In a now-viral video, a Marine officer demands accountability for the bungled Afghanistan withdrawal.

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a now-viral video, a Marine officer demands accountability for the bungled Afghanistan withdrawal. On Thursday, a Marine officer sought accountability for the US troop pullout from Afghanistan, criticizing senior military leadership’s handling of the issue. Stuart Scheller, an advanced infantry training battalion commander, pointed out faults committed throughout the...

MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
POTUSNPR

5 Questions Now After President Biden's Afghanistan Withdrawal

President Biden issued a stern defense Tuesday of his decision to exit Afghanistan. He also hailed the final evacuation — which saw more than 120,000 Americans, Afghans and others airlifted from the country — as an "extraordinary success." "My fellow Americans, the war in Afghanistan is now over," Biden said...
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

The U.S. war in Afghanistan is over — but the war on terror continues

WASHINGTON — Even as President Biden assured Americans that he was ending the war in Afghanistan, he directed a very different message to Islamic State terrorists who had killed U.S. service members in a suicide bombing there. “We are not done with you yet,” he said. The statement was a...
PoliticsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

DHS, FBI expect foreign terrorist messaging to exploit 9/11 anniversary and Afghanistan withdrawal, intel bulletin says

US intelligence officials are anticipating foreign terrorist organizations will seek to exploit the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and "probably the US withdrawal from Afghanistan" in their messaging, according to a FBI, DHS, and NCTC joint intelligence bulletin obtained by CNN. The agencies also concluded that homegrown violent extremists are unlikely...
Militarymediaite.com

Marine Officer Relieved of Duty for Criticizing Leaders Over Afghanistan

The Marine officer who recorded a viral video criticizing senior military and civilian leaders for their failure in Afghanistan said Friday he had been relieved of duty. According to Politico, Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller said in a statement published on Facebook that was “relieved for cause based on lack of trust and confidence as of 14:30 today” and added, “My chain of command is doing exactly what I would do … if I were in their shoes. I appreciate the opportunities [Advanced Infantry Training Battalion] Command provided.”
MilitaryWashington Times

Fired Marine officer doubles down on holding brass to account

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller doubled down on his call for accountability from the Pentagon’s top brass and announced that he is resigning his commission in a new video released Sunday. Col. Scheller was relieved of his duties as a battalion commander late last week after posting a viral video...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan: RAF prepared to strike against IS despite western withdrawal, officer says

The RAF is prepared to launch air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan – if the situation presents itself, according to a senior officer. It comes after the terror network’s Afghan offshoot, Isis-K, claimed responsibility for the attack on Kabul airport, which was carried out on Thursday and killed two Britons, the child of a British national, as well as 13 US service personnel and hundreds of Afghan civilians.While the international community appears to have accepted the reality of Taliban rule, the UK and US remain willing to take on Islamic State, also known as Daesh.Sir Mike Wigston, an...
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

Marine veteran uses music to console other vets, challenge Afghanistan withdrawal

SAN DIEGO – The chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan has caused a local Marine Corps veteran to release a rap song that’s gradually climbing the music charts. Raymond Lott, a veteran also known as The Marine Rapper, started his military journey at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. He’s now a Billboard charting musician who says he’s using his platform to help other veterans.
New York City, NYPosted by
CBS New York

Mother Of Marine Photographed Holding Baby In Afghanistan Says Viral Picture Brought Comfort To Family

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A viral photo tugging at heartstrings across the world shows a U.S. Marine from New York holding a baby amid the chaos in Afghanistan. As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, it’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for his family. The worry ramped up immediately for military mom Meryl Jaffe when President Joe Biden announced last week he was deploying more troops to Afghanistan. “My heart sank, and I was, oh my goodness. Is that going to be my child?” Jaffe told CBS2’s Andrea Grymes. She had a sinking feeling her son, 27-year-old Sgt. Matthew Jaffe, a machine gunner in the Marines,...
U.S. Politicsheraldstaronline.com

Johnson: Afghanistan evacuation bungled

WINTERSVILLE — U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Marietta, told local business leaders Friday he thinks the Biden administration bungled its evacuation of Americans from Afghanistan. Johnson, in town to address a National Federation of Independent Business breakfast meeting at Zelinski’s Family Eatery and Pub, said “people need to be fired or...
MilitaryArmy Times

Marine relieved for viral video now says he’s resigning his commission

A Marine Corps lieutenant colonel who was relieved of command Friday due to a now-viral social media video demanding “accountability” from senior leadership released a new video Sunday, in which he appears to resign his commission as a Marine Corps officer. Lt. Col. Stuart P. Scheller Jr.’s first video, released...
PoliticsThe New Yorker

Will Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan Be a Haven for Terrorism?

America’s campaign in Afghanistan temporarily defeated Al Qaeda and unseated the Taliban government, but Al Qaeda remains a force in the region, and the speed with which the Taliban have reclaimed control of the country shows their strength. Meanwhile, ISIS has asserted itself in the Middle East and Central Asia, and attacks have been carried out in its name around the world. Last month, as American troops prepared to withdraw from Afghanistan, the group known as ISIS-K launched an attack in Kabul, killing at least a hundred and seventy Afghans and thirteen Americans. Robin Wright joins Dorothy Wickenden to discuss what the fall of Afghanistan could mean for global terrorism.

