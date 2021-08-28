In a now-viral video, a Marine officer demands accountability for the bungled Afghanistan withdrawal.

The RAF is prepared to launch air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Afghanistan – if the situation presents itself, according to a senior officer. It comes after the terror network’s Afghan offshoot, Isis-K, claimed responsibility for the attack on Kabul airport, which was carried out on Thursday and killed two Britons, the child of a British national, as well as 13 US service personnel and hundreds of Afghan civilians.While the international community appears to have accepted the reality of Taliban rule, the UK and US remain willing to take on Islamic State, also known as Daesh.Sir Mike Wigston, an...