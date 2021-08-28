In a now-viral video, a Marine officer demands accountability for the bungled Afghanistan withdrawal.
In a now-viral video, a Marine officer demands accountability for the bungled Afghanistan withdrawal. On Thursday, a Marine officer sought accountability for the US troop pullout from Afghanistan, criticizing senior military leadership’s handling of the issue. Stuart Scheller, an advanced infantry training battalion commander, pointed out faults committed throughout the...washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 0