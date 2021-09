Coronation Street spoilers follow. Imran Habeeb is in the middle of a feisty legal battle on Coronation Street after deciding to defend Kelly Neelan. Kelly (Millie Gibson) and Corey Brent (Maximus Evans) have both been charged with murder after their involvement in Seb Franklin's fatal attack. However, the two teens give conflicting versions of events, making either of their acquittals a matter of disproving the other's defence.