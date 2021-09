Maserati has a new SUV arriving later this year, and it’ll be offered in three trims. One of those is the Trofeo, the high-performance variant, and a new batch of spy photos appears to have captured the Grecale Trofeo out testing for the very first time. At first glance, the SUV looks quite similar to other Grecale test vehicles, but a closer inspection toon reveals a few differences between this Grecale and the others we’ve seen so far.