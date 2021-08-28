Musgrove hurls shutout, Padres win 5-0

Undoubtedly, one of the reasons A.J. Preller plucked coaches, advisors, and players from the Texas Rangers would be his long-time association with the franchise. Preller met the Rangers’ president of baseball operations, Jon Daniels, at Cornell University. Hired as Director of International and Professional Scouting by the Rangers in 2004, he stayed with the organization for a decade before becoming the general manager for the San Diego Padres on August 6, 2014.