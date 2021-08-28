Musgrove hurls shutout, Padres win 5-0
On a gorgeous evening in Anaheim, California, the struggling San Diego Padres visited the struggling Los Angeles Angels. The Padres were coming off the worst offensive performance of the year in a series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. A .090 team batting average was the worst this season. The Padres have had poor performance and injuries to starting pitchers all season, but such poor offensive output is not conducive to winning.www.eastvillagetimes.com
Comments / 0