Diversity? Plato has a few questions

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 8 days ago

Plato’s dialogue, “Meno,” begins abruptly. Meno asks Socrates, “Can ethics be taught?”. I followed Plato’s approach. On the first day of class, I asked my students, “Can ethics be taught?” They wrote that “Ethics and moral standards depend on the individual and their upbringing,” “Morals are not absolute in that they change from culture to culture and over the course of time,” “What one person deems ethical, another may think is unethical,” “Ethics can differ from one group of people to another,” and ““One person’s set of ethics may differ from another’s and we can never really say who is right or wrong.”

