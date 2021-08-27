Vegan Mango Ice Cream

Because why wouldn’t you want a whole pie worth of this treat?. If there is any dessert that tastes like my childhood, it’s a drumstick ice cream cone. I mean, I still eat them with fair regularity as a grown-up, but even so, one bite brings me back to chasing down the ice cream truck or sitting on the scalding scratchy concrete by the public pool. I love them every bit as much as I did back then and now that I think of it, I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone who doesn’t love them… and that’s precisely why you should take that same combination of sweet and smooth vanilla ice cream and the crisp-crunch of sugar cones, peanuts, and hard chocolate shell and make it in a way you can serve to all your friends. I give you Drumstick Ice Cream Pie.