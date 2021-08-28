Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reedsville, PA

Religion briefs

Sentinel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: To submit a nonprofit announcement to The Sentinel’s Religion section, contact Erin Thompson at (717) 248-6741 or by email at ethompson@lewistownsentinel.com. Items also may be faxed to (717) 248-3481 or sent to The Sentinel, 352 Sixth Street, Lewistown, PA 17044. Items should arrive to The Sentinel by Wednesday afternoon for publication in the Saturday edition. Submissions will be published as space allows. The editor reserves the right to edit all submissions.

www.lewistownsentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Richfield, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
State
Ohio State
City
Mifflintown, PA
County
Juniata County, PA
City
Elizabethtown, PA
City
Burnham, PA
City
Middleburg, PA
City
Belleville, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Lewistown, PA
City
Reedsville, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#United Church#Sentinel#Church#Irish#Canadian#Scottish#Juniata County Fair#Community Worship Service#Meals Of Hope#New Life Church Cafe#Beech St Burnham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...

Comments / 0

Community Policy