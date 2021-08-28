Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok bans viral "milk crate challenge" due to fear of serious injuries

By Usama Jawad Neowin
Neowin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok is quite popular in various countries all over the world, and this comes with its fair share of advantages and disadvantages. When it comes to the latter, this includes promotion of "celebrity culture", accessibility of questionable content to younger audiences, and safety concerns. Today, TikTok has decided to remediate some of these issues by banning the viral "milk crate challenge" from its platform.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Crate#Crates#Techcrunch#Community Guidelines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

People spot cancer symptom in TikTok user’s video – and potentially saved his life

TikTok users helped saved a man’s life after they pointed out a potential thyroid cancer symptom – and they were correct. TikToker @SeattleTechBro regularly shares clips to his TikTok page about tech, finances, and career progression. It wasn’t until fellow users started commenting on his videos to recommend he got his swollen thyroid checked that he discovered he had thyroid cancer.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

What is the milk crate challenge that doctors are warning against?

A new challenge called the Milk Crate Challenge has gone viral on TikTok. It involves groups of people stacking empty plastic milk crates in a pyramid-shaped staircase and attempting to walk from one side to another, without letting the pyramid fall apart.In the past week, many social media users around the world have posted videos attempting this challenge. In fact, the video-sharing app TikTok has millions of videos of users seeking out this challenge. But doctors have already started warning that the trend is dangerous and could result in people being hospitalised. According to a statement, TikTok has likewise removed...
Behind Viral Videosbuzzfeednews.com

The Best Memes About The Milk Crate Challenge On The Internet

The milk crate challenge — a recent social media trend where people attempt (and usually fail) to climb stacks of milk crates — has already been banned from TikTok for promoting dangerous acts. When users try to search "milk crate challenge" on TikTok, they are led to TikTok's community guidelines.
Behind Viral Videosdexerto.com

GeorgeNotFound warns TikTok he’ll quit after another ban

YouTuber and Minecraft star GeorgeNotFound has once again found himself banned from TikTok, and it’s safe to say he’s not best pleased about it. As TikTok has continued to grow and grow worldwide, a whole host of different content creators have started to use it as a way to expand their reach.
Behind Viral VideosAOL Corp

Why are TikTok users trying to climb pyramids made of milk crates?

The "Milk Crate Challenge" is going viral on social media. And we don't recommend trying this at home. On August 21, the multimedia company Sir Veillance Studios shared a video on Twitter where a man tries to walk up and down a staircase made of milk crates. On August 21, the multimedia company Sir Veillance Studios shared a video on Twitter where a man tries to walk up and down a staircase made of milk crates. The viral clip currently has over 8.3 million views. It has also spawned a dangerous meme. The "Milk Crate Challenge" is dangerous because you can easily lose balance and fall. However, only a few of the videos on TikTok are labeled, "The action in this video could result in serious injury". However, only a few of the videos on TikTok are labeled, "The action in this video could result in serious injury". "Unc knocked it out straight from the construction site," the user @Theloot7 wrote on Twitter. His uncle completed the challenge safely but not before crates started to topple over behind him. TikToker Brittany Morris shared a video of some friends doing the challenge. the clip is the perfect cautionary tale. Just when her friend reached the peak, the stairs came crashing down. He had a pretty nasty fall and nearly landed face first. When a person commented to ask if he was OK, Morris replied "He's straight" with a laughing emoji.
Behind Viral VideosMercury News

29 Best Sites to Buy TikTok Followers (Real & Active)

When we talk about the dominant social media platforms, TikTok has emerged to be one of the most widely preferred platforms by millions of users from all around the globe. Be it a personalized short video or a branded piece of video content, gaining an engaging audience through viral videos is still relatively easier on Tiktok than on other platforms. TikTok is “THE” destination that helps millions of users worldwide share their passion, knowledge, experiences, creativity, and skills in the most fun way. In the end, the only aim is to earn a good amount of reach in the form of followers so that you are able to connect with more people from all around the world. So, you can buy TikTok followers at the beginning of your journey as it is a great way to give your account a much-needed boost without much trouble.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Indy100

Scientist goes viral for effortlessly debunking Covid vaccine misinformation being spread on TikTok

A scientist has gone viral for combatting another virus – misinformation surrounding the coronavirus vaccine. Posting on TikTok, Tracy, who says she is a retired college professor and holds a PhD in microbiology and immunology creates duets with people who are spreading misinformation and addresses their points in turn to show people why they are demonstrably false.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Vice

Anti-Vax Doctor Goes Wildly Viral on YouTube, Facebook

A video of a man saying COVID-19 vaccines makes COVID worse at an Indiana city’s school board meeting is going massively viral on YouTube and Facebook—despite these platforms pledging to combat misinformation about the coronavirus. Dan Stock calls himself a "functional family medicine physician" and claims to be trained in...
Behind Viral Videos9to5Mac

Most popular social app in 2020 was TikTok, overtaking Facebook

TikTok became the most popular social app in the world in 2020, overtaking Facebook and WhatsApp, shows an App Annie analysis…. This backs a separate Sensor Tower study that last month stated that TikTok was the first non-Facebook-owned app to exceed 3 billion downloads. TikTok is the first non-Facebook app...

Comments / 0

Community Policy