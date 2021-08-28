King Solomon was king all over Israel: I Kings 4:1
Every child who has gone to Sunday School and church, has heard of Solomon, the son of David. Nathan the prophet named the child Jedidiah, because of the Lord, for the Lord loved him, II Samuel 12:24-25. We don’t read much about Solomon after his birth, until he is made king over Israel. He was an obedient son and carried out the request, and desires of his father David. He sent Benaiah to take care of Joab and also had Shimei killed after he broke his agreement with Solomon.www.lewistownsentinel.com
Comments / 2