Indians' Andres Gimenez: Steals base as pinch runner

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Gimenez stole a base after pinch running for Franmil Reyes during Friday's 4-3 loss to Boston. Gimenez picked up his seventh theft of the year to get into scoring position in the the ninth inning. Boston reliever Adam Ottavino retired Wilson Ramos, Bradley Zimmer and Owen Miller to leave Gimenez stranded. The versatile infielder will mainly see starts versus right-handed pitching as he competes with Owen Miller and Yu Chang for playing time around the infield.

www.cbssports.com

