Indians' Wilson Ramos: Not seeing much playing time
Ramos has gone 2-for-21 in his last six games. The catcher has been unable to revitalize his career since joining Cleveland earlier in August. Ramos is slashing a meager .203/.247/.399 with eight home runs, 18 RBI and 15 runs scored through 160 plate appearances overall between Cleveland and Detroit. He'll remain in a backup role with Austin Hedges seeing most of the time behind the dish while Roberto Perez (shoulder) is on the mend.www.cbssports.com
