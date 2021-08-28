Cancel
Grafton, IL

River of opportunity: Group targets confluence tourism

By Scott Cousins
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAFTON — It was a good day for a riverboat ride, and for some a better day to talk about how to encourage more people to visit the Meeting of the Great Rivers Scenic Byway. Sponsored by the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, the “River Connections Mississippi River Cruise” on the Spirit of Peoria paddlewheeler was touted as a way to unveil the public part of a plan and process to promote tourism within the area defined by the confluence of the Mississippi, Illinois and Missouri rivers.

