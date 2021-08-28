Cancel
Defending Champion No. 1 Salt Lake Handles 13th-Ranked Mustangs in Monroe Men’s Soccer’s Season Opener

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y., August 27, 2021 – Facing the NJCAA's top team to open the new season, the 13th-ranked Monroe College Mustangs men's soccer team suffered an unfortunate start to the 2021 campaign, falling to No. 1, and defending NJCAA Champion, Salt Lake Community College, 3-0, Friday afternoon at Monroe Community College in Rochester. The Mustangs start the year at 0-1, while the Bruins improve to 2-0 on the early season.

