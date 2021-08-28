Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

What are the records that Cristiano Ronaldo can break after joining Manchester United?

By Soham Mukherjee
goal.com
 8 days ago

The Portuguese talisman will be eyeing these records when he steps onto the Old Trafford pitch in September... Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United 12 years after he left for Real Madrid following his departure from Juventus. United made a bid to bring the 36-year-old back to Old Trafford, where he starred between 2003 and 2009, for an initial £13 million (€15m/$18m) with add-ons of up to £7m (€8m/$9m).

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Shearer
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jermain Defoe
Person
Ruud Van Nistelrooy
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Mohamed Salah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Newcastle United#Portuguese#Old Trafford#Real Madrid#Juventus#The Premier League#Fifa World Player#The Red Devils#Blackburn Rovers#Var#Uefa Champions League#Ucl#Dutchman#Numero#Wigan Athletic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueSporting News

Cristiano Ronaldo secures iconic shirt number at Man Utd

Manchester United have revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo will don his favourite No. 7 shirt for the 2021-22 Premier League season. Ronaldo's blockbuster return to Old Trafford from Juventus was one of the biggest stories of the summer transfer window. And the club have now unveiled his new shirt, inherited from...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

OFFICIAL: Man Utd unveil Cristiano Ronaldo wearing no7 jersey

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the number 7 jersey at Manchester United. The Portuguese worn the famous number during his first stint with the Red Devils.  Edinson Cavani agreed to let Ronaldo take the number that he had worn last season, with the Uruguayan taking the number 21. "Manchester United can...
Premier LeagueBBC

Transfer rumours: Traore, Mbappe, Ronaldo, Dybala, Lingard, Olmo

Wolves want to make Spain winger Adama Traore, 25, their highest-paid player with a new £120,000-a-week deal to fend off interest from Tottenham and Liverpool. (Sun) Manchester United still want Atletico Madrid's England defender Kieran Trippier and will attempt to sign the 30-year-old in the January transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo, via Sun)
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Man United release statement on Edinson Cavani

Man United release statement on Edinson Cavani. Manchester United have released a statement to confirm that Edinson Cavani will not be taking part in Urguguay’s World Cup qualifiers in September. Premier League clubs unanimously decided last week not to release players to countries who were due to play in the...
Premier Leaguefroggyweb.com

FACTBOX – Soccer – Manchester United signing Cristiano Ronaldo

(Reuters) – Factbox on Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who is set to re-join Manchester United after the Premier League club agreed a deal with Juventus on Friday. * Born Feb. 5, 1985 in Funchal, Madeira. * Plays youth team football at Nacional before joining Sporting Lisbon in 2002. MANCHESTER UNITED...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Football rumours: Will Real Madrid rebuild with Paul Pogba and Erling Haaland?

What the papers sayReal Madrid want to sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United on a free transfer next summer, Spanish outlet Marca reports. The LaLiga giants are already zeroing in on the French midfielder, 28, whose contract expires next June. Real are also aiming to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free from Paris St Germain after his contract expires at the end of this season.Real are also keen on winning the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, Marca says, despite Manchester United having been installed as favourites in that battle due to Cristiano Ronaldo‘s pulling power. Chelsea’s hopes...
Soccergoal.com

Netherlands v Montenegro Live Commentary, 04/09/2021

Thanks for joining our commentary this evening. Until next time, goodbye. Netherlands face a crunch match against Turkey in their next World Cup qualfiying clash on Tuesday in Amsterdam. Montenegro are also at home against Latvia on the same day. Netherlands send out a statement in their World Cup qualifying...
Soccergoal.com

Onana: Ajax ready to allow Inter Milan target to leave for free next summer

The Cameroon goalkeeper could not secure a move in the just-concluded window and he rejected an offer to continue his career at the Johan Cruyff Arena. Ajax director of football, Marc Overmars said they are ready to release Andre Onana for free in July 2022 if no decent transfer offer is submitted in the winter transfer window.
Soccergoal.com

Qatar v Portugal Live Commentary, 04/09/2021

It's a good win for Portugal that adds to their momentum following the win against Ireland last time out. Their attention now turns back to World Cup qualifying and a trip to Azerbaijan on Tuesday. That's now three losses on the bounce for Qatar, and Sanchez will be hoping they can get back to winning ways in their next friendly against Luxembourg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy