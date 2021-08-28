Cancel
Get the Sony a7 III with One of Sony’s Best Lenses for a Deal

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer. Right now is probably the best time to grab the Sony a7 III and something like an 85mm f1.8. Eventually, these deals will be gone, but Sony cameras and lenses are still enjoying some awesome rebates right now. You can get a new camera or snag one with a brand new lens. Some of you want all the megapixels and the Sony a7r IV is available at a lower price right now too. But that’s not the only one: check out all these deals after the break.

