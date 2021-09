It feels strange to see a former NFL Offensive Player of the Year and maybe the New Orleans Saints’ best pass rusher each listed on an All-Underrated Team, but Pro Football Focus analyst Anthony Treash makes a compelling argument for it. Treash assembled his 2021 All-Underrated Team after the preseason wound down, and two Saints standouts made the cut in wide receiver Michael Thomas and defensive lineman David Onyemata. It probably helps PFF’s argument that neither player will be available for the first month of the regular season. Here’s what they had to say: