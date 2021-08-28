Love Life - Season 2 - Steven Boyer Joins Cast

The CW’s Batwoman has tapped Bridget Regan to play Pamela Isley, a.k.a. Poison Ivy, for the drama’s upcoming junior season opposite star Javicia Leslie. Regan will recur as the former botany student of Gotham University, who was a passionate, brilliant scientist with a mind for changing the world for the better. Pamela’s plans shifted when she was experimented on by a colleague, injected with various plant toxins which turned her into the infamous Batman villain: Poison Ivy. With a formidable power coursing through her veins, Pamela used her powers to do what she thought was right … even if Batman and those closest to her disagreed with her dangerous methods. Now effectively wiped off the board for years, Batwoman and the Bat Team must prepare themselves for Poison Ivy to return with a vengeance.