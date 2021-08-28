Cancel
Love Life - Season 2 - Steven Boyer Joins Cast

Cover picture for the articleSteven Boyer (Hustlers, Chicago Fire) has boarded season 2 of the HBO Max anthology series Love Life as a recurring guest star. Boyer will play Josh, the entitled and oblivious publisher at Marcus’s (William Jackson Harper) publishing house. Season two of the romantic comedy focuses on Marcus Watkins as he...

William Jackson Harper
