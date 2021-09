My pastor preached a sermon last Sunday on discipleship. He said that he felt that our church was dropping the ball on discipleship training. We have been growing in leaps and bounds and have actually had over 13 baptisms this month already. But he felt we were failing at the most important aspect – Engaging our faith after acceptance. I thought a lot about that after the sermon. Many times, we believe that Christ is the Son of God and accept him into our lives, but we neglect to live out our Christianity.