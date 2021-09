BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thee Next Steps is inviting community members to a vigil to raise awareness of gang violence. The group is holding the event Tuesday from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Bell in downtown Bakersfield. Event organizers say it will be a night promoting hope and justice and giving support to victims of violence and their families. Survivors are set to speak at the vigil, along with District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer and several other advocacy groups.