Entertainment

Smoke & Mirrors Family Magic Show

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilled with comedy and magic, this is a great way to experience magic live and in person. Our theater is one where every seat is a great seat.

Entertainment
Entertainmenttraveliowa.com

Magic Show for Families at Betty Strong Encounter Center

The Betty Strong Encounter Center will bring to the stage “Magic Man” Corey Fravel for a 2 p.m. Sunday, August 22 presentation. We encourage children to come as the program is family-friendly. The program will be live at the Center. “Magic Man” Corey Fravel will dazzle us one-and-all with his skills of prestidigitation. Fravel’s fascination with magic began in childhood when he saw the magician David Blaine on TV. “People are fascinated by magic,” Fravel says, “It’s one of the few things that give them a sense of wonder.” Fravel will entertain with a range of tricks and even borrow items from the audience. Corey’s unique trickery will leave our audiences awestruck. The Sioux City Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center and adjoining Betty Strong Encounter Center comprise a private, non-profit cultural complex built and sustained by Missouri River Historical Development, Inc. (MRHD). It is located on the Missouri Riverfront, exit 149 off I-29. Admission is free. For more information call 712-224-5242.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Rudest Celebrity Food Network Host Valerie Bertinelli Ever Met

Food Network personality and actress Valerie Bertinelli wants to be a person that's easy to relate to. She often shares useful cooking tips and recipes with her fans on her website in a bid to inspire them. "You might also find a conversation I've had with a familiar chef, a cool regional dish or product I stumbled upon and loved, cooking tips, lifestyle and personal care suggestions, or just a laugh or a story, the way you would turn to a trusted friend," she writes.
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘The Family Chantel’ Winter Everett Half Her Size, Shows Off Hottie Body

The Family Chantel can be all about dysfunction. A 90 Day Fiance spinoff, it features Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. Yet, there are a handful of other characters that make the TLC series work, one of them being Chantel’s sister, Winter. The show is coming back for its third season and so is Winter. Along with her, she is bringing a banging new body that she is proud to show off!
Musictalesbuzz.com

ABBA reunites for new album and virtual concert

ABBA is back and hoping you’ll take a chance on them again. After a 40-year hiatus, the Swedish pop foursome has reunited for all the dancing queens out there and will release a new album alongside a virtual concert. Group members Anni-Frid Lyngstad, 75, Agnetha Faltskog, 71, Bjorn Ulvaeus, 76,...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.

