The decision could shape the way electric vehicles are powered. Want to catch up on big developments quickly? See more stories here. The Biden administration’s push for electric vehicles has spurred a rush for the element lithium, which is needed for EV batteries. The Bureau of Land Management approved exploratory drilling operations in Arizona's Big Sandy River Valley, despite the Hualapai Tribe’s opposition, after refusing to let the tribe participate in the planning process, despite the mine’s likely impacts on sacred sites and burial grounds. The Hualapai are seeking legal recourse as drilling companies continue to ignore their objections (“Mining for lithium, at a cost to Indigenous religions,” HCN, 6/9/21).