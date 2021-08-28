Cancel
The best things to do in Jersey

By Antonia Windsor
cntraveller.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiles of white-sand beaches, rugged granite cliffs, tiny sheltered harbours and winding country lanes with French names… Jersey seems a lot farther flung than a 40-minute flight from London. The largest of the Channel Islands and the southernmost of the British Isles, it also has the most hours of sunshine. Known locally as 'the rock', it measures just nine miles by five, so you are never more than 10 minutes from the sea. Chat to an oyster farmer knee-deep in water one minute; order from the menu of a Michelin-starred restaurant the next. Jersey has all the cool shops, cutting-edge bars and clever places to eat expected from a city break, and all the watersports and breathtaking landscapes expected from an offshore getaway. It even has its own money and language. These are the best things to do in Jersey.

