Tourists and locals will enjoy the I Heart Black Business Tour! Travel throughout Johnson County and into Cedar Rapids for a day of food, fun, and shopping. At each stop you will experience a unique black-owned business and get to meet the owners. Experience a fitness class with a certified instructor, taste the cuisine of the Deep South, and ride in luxury all while supporting local black-owned businesses. This tour is a full day of cultural experiences and memories that will stimulate our local economy and inspire attendees to further support local black entrepreneurs. Be sure to dress in comfortable walking shoes and loose fitting clothing. There is a 45 minute fitness class and an hour lunch included on each tour, so be prepared!