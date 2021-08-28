Cancel
Benzie County, MI

Flash Flood Warning issued for Benzie by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 02:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Benzie THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BENZIE COUNTY At 226 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to three inches of rain have already fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Thompsonville, Beulah, Benzonia, Honor, Bendon and Wallin. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

