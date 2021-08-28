Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cron, Rockies outhomer Dodgers in 4-2 victory

By BETH HARRIS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jCSM9_0bfVhtOE00
1 of 11

LOS ANGELES (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a mammoth, tiebreaking home run leading off the sixth inning, and the Colorado Rockies defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 on Friday night.

After striking out twice, Cron sent a 482-foot shot off Andre Jackson next to the bar seating above the Dodgers bullpen in left field for his major league-leading 30th RBI in August and his 23rd homer of the season.

The Rockies improved to 16-47 on the road in a game in which all the runs came on homers.

“We’re out here looking to ruin some people’s seasons,” Rockies starter Kyle Freeland said.

The Dodgers missed a chance to gain ground on NL West-leading San Francisco and remained 2 1/2 games behind the Giants, who lost 6-5 at Atlanta. The Dodgers had won 16 of 18 coming in.

Mookie Betts had a leadoff single in the ninth after going hitless in his first three at-bats and moved up on a wild pitch from Carlos Estévez, who then bore down. Pinch-hitter Max Muncy struck out swinging, and Corey Seager and AJ Pollock took called third strikes to end the game. The umpiring crew was booed walking off the field.

“That inning didn’t cost us the game,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “Punching 12 times, not a walk, not a good performance offensively. We really didn’t do anything.”

Estévez earned the save.

“I kind of felt I was right there with Este, grinding with him,” Freeland said. “We all know how the Dodgers can get rolling at the drop of a hat, and Este did a great job shutting that down.”

Elias Díaz homered leading off the ninth, eluding a leaping Pollock at the wall in left and extending Colorado’s lead to 4-2.

“We swung the batts pretty well and we pitched outstanding,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

Díaz got run down by his own first baseman in the third. The Colorado catcher was tracking Justin Turner’s popup near the plate when Cron came charging in and struck Díaz in the leg.

The grimacing Díaz went down on all fours after he made the catch. He walked slowly off to end the inning, but stayed in the game.

Charlie Blackmon hit a two-run homer in the first off opener Brusdar Graterol, giving Colorado a 2-0 lead. It was the first homer allowed this season by Graterol.

The Dodgers tied the game at 2 in the third on solo shots by Will Smith and Trea Turner. Smith’s 21st homer hit the left-field foul pole. Turner’s career-high 20th homer landed in the lower left-field seats with two outs.

The Dodgers’ offense generated just four other hits: an infield single by Seager, two singles by Smith and Betts’ single.

Freeland (5-6) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out seven and walked none. He retired his first seven batters while improving to 4-0 in his last five starts.

“I love pitching here, I love taking wins from these guys, I love beating them in their own park,” Freeland said.

Jackson (1-1) gave up one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander struck out two and walked none.

Graterol pitched the first inning before turning it over to Jackson, who was recalled from Low-A Rancho Cucamonga earlier in the day. Jackson was optioned to the minors a day after making his major league debut on Aug. 16 against Pittsburgh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: INF Trevor Story got the day off after aggravating a left leg injury two days earlier against the Cubs. He could return to the lineup on Saturday.

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (left elbow inflammation) threw his second bullpen session of the week and could have another one on Monday. “He’s still not ripping it 100 percent, but it was a positive day for Clayton,” manager Dave Roberts said. ... Muncy didn’t start for a second straight game with back tightness, but he pinch hit in the ninth.

Rockies: RH Jon Gray (7-10, 4.13 ERA) has lost four straight starts and allowed 15 runs in 20 innings during that stretch, resulting in a 6.75 ERA.

Dodgers: LH David Price (4-2, 3.82) has thrown over 50 pitches in each of his last four starts. He’s coming off a loss to the Mets in his last start, allowing three runs and three hits in four innings.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

557K+
Followers
308K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Brusdar Graterol
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Freeland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies Outhomer Dodgers#Ap#The Los Angeles Dodgers#Giants#Inf Trevor Story#Cubs#Lh David Price#Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers fans can’t stop getting in fights in the stands (Video)

Los Angeles Dodgers fans wouldn’t be Los Angeles Dodgers fans if they didn’t fight in the stands. It’s a right of passage. At the Dodgers-Braves game on Wednesday night, a group of fans opted to take frustrations into their own hands. Yes — we’re talking about a fan fight. Baseball...
MLBchatsports.com

C.J. Cron’s red-hot August increased his value. Can the Rockies re-sign him?

Some might be surprised by the excellent season first baseman C.J. Cron is producing for the Rockies. But even Black didn’t envision the kind of hot August days and nights Cron is putting together. Entering Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Cubs at Wrigley Field — Tuesday night’s game was rained out...
MLBabc17news.com

Dodgers rally with 3 runs in 8th to beat Rockies 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Will Smith snapped a tie with a bases-loaded, two-run single in the eighth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2. Smith stroked a 3-1 pitch from Daniel Bard into left field, scoring Max Muncy and Mookie Betts to give the Dodgers a 4-2 lead. They finally cashed in with the bases loaded after failing to score under similar circumstances in the first and third innings. The Rockies fell to 16-48 on the road. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen earned his 341st career save, tying him with Rollie Fingers for 14th on the all-time list.
MLBRiverside Press Enterprise

Dodgers’ AJ Pollock steals a home run, drives in 2 in victory over Padres

SAN DIEGO — Following the same trajectory the San Diego Padres’ season seems to be taking, it started off in promising fashion, exciting the local fans and raising high hopes only to produce disappointment. Manny Machado’s fly ball in the fourth inning Tuesday night was caught by Dodgers left fielder...
MLBPurple Row

Rockies 4, Dodgers 2: Homers help lift Rox over Dodgers

Kyle Freeland pitched like his ace self and the Rockies offense did just enough to win a quality baseball game against the Dodgers by a score of 4-2 on Friday. Kyle Freeland had a bit of a tough return to MLB after beginning the season on the injured list. Recently, however, he’s pitching like a Cy Young candidate. Since June 22nd, the Rockies lefty has rocked a 2.53 ERA before Friday’s contest, and did nothing to boost that number in his outing. Freeland tossed six excellent innings and allowed two runs (both solo home runs) on just four hits while striking out seven and walking none. In control from the offset, the Colorado native used excellent placement of his fastball backed by some gross offspeed pitches to keep the Dodgers off-balance all evening. His only blemish were solo homers to Will Smith and Trea Turner in the third inning, allowing just a pair of singles otherwise.
MLBMLB

Cron, Joe setting tone for Rockies' offense

CHICAGO -- Looking around Major League Baseball, it’s tough to argue that there’s anyone feeling better at the plate than C.J. Cron. In his first season with the Rockies, Cron owns a .276 average and a .905 OPS, the latter of which ranked 10th in the National League coming into Tuesday. It’s been an overall respectable season for Cron, but since the calendar flipped to August, the 31-year-old has broken off one of the most impressive months in the Majors.
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Dodgers 5, Rockies 2: Will Smith comes through late again

—— An opener for a quasi-pen game should be something that Dodger fans are used to be now, and Corey Knebel got the nod tonight. He struck out one and required five batters to get five outs, facing the minimum after having a single erased with a double play. Bulk...
MLBPosted by
The Gazette

CJ Cron ends August with another home run, but Rockies fall again to Rangers

When CJ Cron is in the zone, it doesn’t matter what type of pitch his opponent sends his way. As long as he likes the location, he's confident he can make hard contact. The month of August has belonged to him and him alone. Entering Tuesday’s game against the Rangers, he was hitting .382 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 33 RBIs this month. He added onto those totals Tuesday, smashing a fastball 432 feet for his 11th August homer and 34th RBI, the most in a month by an MLB player this season. He’s had multiple hits in almost half of his games this month.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Senzatela, Rockies top Dodgers

Antonio Senzatela's losing record and his lack of run support on the road didn't suggest the pitcher would have much success at Dodger Stadium. Senzatela pitched seven sparkling innings, C.J. Cron slugged a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 to take two of three from the defending World Series champions.
MLBspectrumnews1.com

Dodgers fall to Rockies 5-0, losing 2 of 3 in series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Antonio Senzatela pitched seven sparkling innings, C.J. Cron slugged a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-0 on Sunday, taking two of three from the defending World Series champions. Senzatela (3-9) cooled off the Dodgers, winners of 17 of 20, by...
MLBMercury News

Giants win on Dodgers throwing error in 11th

SAN FRANCISCO — Trae Turner’s infield error with two out in the 11th inning allowed the winning run to score as the Giants beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Friday night at Oracle Park. In the 11th, with Mike Yastrzemski opening at second, Darin Ruf struck out against Evan Phillips,...
MLBDenver Post

Antonio Senzatela, C.J. Cron lead Rockies to rare series win over Dodgers

Antonio Senzatela has pitched in 118 games in his big-league career, starting 92 of them. But none of them compared to what he did Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. “I think this is probably my best career game … I think this was one of the best games of my life,” Senzatela said after the Rockies blanked Los Angeles, 5-0, at Dodger Stadium.
MLBdailydodgers.com

C.J. Cron hammers 10th homer in August in Rockies’ win over Dodgers

Asked to describe what he's feeling during his hot streak, Cron said: "I feel like I can cover more pitches than I normally cover. As long it's a pitch that I feel I can handle, it doesn't really matter if it's a slider, heater or changeup. I kind of feel like I can handle all three pitches right now.
MLBNBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: SF Walks Off on Dodgers' Error in 11th Inning

SAN FRANCISCO -- All it took was two days for the Giants to regain sole possession of first place in the National League West. Oh, and a return to that wonderful land known as Torture. The biggest game of the year turned out to be the wildest one of the...
MLBchatsports.com

Rockies’ C.J. Cron named National League Player of Month for August

C. J. Cron, Colorado Rockies, National League, Todd Helton, Charlie Blackmon, Major League Baseball Player of the Month Award, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at first base, Dante Bichette, Matt Holliday, Andrés Galarraga. C.J. Cron’s sizzling August earned him a big honor. The Rockies’ first baseman on Thursday was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy