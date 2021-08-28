Lincoln Southeast rallies with two trick plays to defeat Omaha North
A one-hour rain delay is no help to a team that eagerly wants to start its season off right. The Lincoln Southeast Knights were full of energy and ready to go Friday night, but severe thunderstorms delayed their season opener and put a damper on the team’s first-half performance. The Knights put together only one scoring drive, turned the ball over twice and allowed Omaha North to take a 19-7 lead into the locker room.omaha.com
