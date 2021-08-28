Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Great Midwestern Universities for International Students

By CollegeXpress
collegexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Midwest is known as the Heartland of America, with wide expanses of prairies, fields, and generally flat, rolling land that’s good for farming. But there are also many up-and-coming cities as well as colleges and universities that are looking for international students to join their campuses. One of the schools on the following list could be the right fit for you! Just click the “Connect Me” button underneath the ones that sound interesting, then we’ll send your CollegeXpress profile information directly to the school so they can get in touch with you. The search for your best-fit university starts (or continues) now!

www.collegexpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Michigan State
State
Ohio State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research University#Catholic University#University Circle#Public University#University Of Chicago#Collegexpress#Cwru#Earlham College#Quaker#A Bachelor Of Arts#Hillsdale College#Christian#Miami University#Msu#Computer Science#Social Work#Interdisciplinary Studies#Communication Media#Theatre Finance#Justice Studies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
Related
Toledo, OHnbc24.com

Facebook Campus available for University of Toledo students

TOLEDO, Ohio — A new Facebook feature will be available to University of Toledo students starting in the fall semester. Facebook Campus, designed to network students, allows them to create separate campus-oriented profiles, detailing their graduation year, major and home area. This can help them find other students with common...
Elon, NCelonnewsnetwork.com

International student looks to adopt the Elon culture

According to Vice President for Enrollment Greg Zaiser, 6% of the incoming freshman class are international students. As freshman Claire Mapes took in the maroon canal houses and bridges lined with greenery, she was reminded it would all be soon replaced with the red bricks and blue fountains of Elon University.
Clayton, DEthe University of Delaware

Vaccination clinic for international students

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic for University of Delaware international students arriving on campus this fall will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27, in Clayton Hall on the Laird Campus. The FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine will be used. Advance registration should be completed at https://mhealthsystem.com/udel-clayton. Other members of the...
Collegesaudacy.com

University disenrolls hundreds of unvaccinated students

The University of Virginia has disenrolled more than 200 students it said failed to comply with the college’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement before the school year begins. The university said if students chose to get vaccinated or file a medical or religious exemption with the school, it would re-enroll in their classes.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Students return to the University of Cincinnati in-person

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati’s campus is once again alive as the students returned to the classroom on Monday. “We’re just thrilled to have everybody back,” vice provost for enrollment management Jack Miner said. “The first day of classes is always exciting, but the first day back after 18 months of remote learning is just incredible.”
Binghamton, NYFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton University Welcomes New and Returning Students for 2021

The Vestal Parkway experienced traffic delays for most of the day, which means that Binghamton University students are moving on campus for the 2021-2022 school year. Students have been moving in all week but most of the freshman class and scheduled to move in Saturday and Sunday. Hurricane Henri is...
Grand Junction, COwesternslopenow.com

Decline of International College Students

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — For decades the United States has been a top destination for foreign students, but according to Open Doors, a combination of the pandemic, racial hate crimes, and gun violence has led to a 16% decline in international students studying in the U.S. during the fall 2020 semester.
CollegesFox 19

Xavier University requires student vaccinations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Xavier University will require all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to the start of the spring 2022 semester, according to a new vaccine policy announced Wednesday evening. The policy does not apply to staff, 85 percent of whom are already vaccinated, according to the university....
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

University of Minnesota Duluth Welcomes Students

DULUTH, Minn.- University of Minnesota Duluth students started welcome week festivities by moving back to campus. Lines of cars full of first-year students and parents were wrapped around the campus, waiting to be checked into their new living situations. “Yeah, it’s exciting,” said first-year student Noah Peterson. “Very different than...
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

SDSU student selected as a RISE-UP intern

BROOKINGS – Kaitlyn Vogel, a senior majoring in community and public health at South Dakota State University, was selected as one of 33 students to participate in the Research Initiatives for Student Enhancement (RISE-UP) internship program this summer. Vogel, a Springfield, Minnesota, native, was one of 11 students participating from...
CollegesWRGB

Private university cancels $500,000 in student balances

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Okla. is canceling more than $500,000 of previous balances on current student accounts. As of Monday, 646 qualified students received notices from the university that their account now has a zero balance. ORU President William Wilson said the financial benefit will...
CollegesPepperdine Graphic

International Students Return to Campus, Sharing Excitement and Challenges

Sophomore Pinn Jinkaojai arrives at the airport in Thailand on July 29 to fly to the United States. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Jinkaojai’s 2020 visa expired, delaying her move to California. Photo courtesy of Pinn Jinkaojai. As excitement grows for a normal school year to begin, Pepperdine international students are...
Detroit, MIThe Oakland Post

People of OU: International Student Ayman Ishimwe

International student, computer scientist, photographer extraordinaire — Ayman Ishimwe, a graduate student studying software engineering and information technology, left his home in Africa in pursuit of an education and for his chance to make a positive impact on the world. Born and raised in Rwanda, Ishimwe went first to Tanzania...
Houston, TXMySanAntonio

Tulane University evacuating students to Houston

Tulane University in New Orleans began evacuating students to Houston early Tuesday after Hurricane Ida left much of southern Louisiana battered and without power. Classes are cancelled through Sept. 12. Once classes resume, they'll be online-only through at least Oct. 6 – meaning no students will be allowed on campus until early October.
Hillsdale, MIhillsdalecollegian.com

Summer interns give student ambassador training a facelift

Six interns spent their summer building a new training program for the student ambassadors in the admissions department. Other tasks for the interns involved working in the main office and around campus, leading tours and boosting the department’s social media presence, as well as working on one big project per summer.
Indianapolis, INdailyjournal.net

University of Indianapolis student killed in shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A southside university student died in a shooting Thursday on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Police responded about 1 a.m. Thursday to a report of shots fired at a house in the 5800 block of Radnor Road. Police were later told a person had been shot, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Lubbock, TXLubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Christian University students back for fall classes

Lubbock Christian University opened its residence halls to the incoming class of freshman students last week ahead of the start of fall classes. Following an LCU tradition, administration, staff, faculty, alumni, and current students welcomed them to offer a helping hand. Among those helping the new Chaps with the task...

Comments / 0

Community Policy