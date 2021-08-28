Scholarship Saturday: August 2021

It's your first year of high school! To help you adjust to ninth grade, read our best advice on getting involved, improving your time management, and more. Welcome to high school! These next four years will be a fun, challenging, nerve-wracking roller coaster ride as you navigate new classes, new friendships, new responsibilities, and many more changes as you prepare for the college admission process. To make this transition a little easier, we’ve collected our best advice for high school freshmen all in one easy-to-access place. Learn what to expect and what you should (and shouldn’t) do to make your first year of high school the best it can be. And if you have any questions or need more help, feel free to get in touch with us.