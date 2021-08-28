Scholarship Saturday: August 2021
Looking for free money to pay for college? Check out this month's round-up of featured awards for Scholarship Saturday!. Scholarships are an incredibly important part of being able to afford your college journey. Unlike student loans, you don’t need to pay scholarship money back, so you should apply to as many as possible! Each month, CollegeXpress highlights upcoming awards and contests as part of “Scholarship Saturday” to help make your search a little easier. Check out the featured awards below, and be sure to apply if you’re eligible. Good luck!www.collegexpress.com
