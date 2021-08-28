Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Scholarship Saturday: August 2021

By CollegeXpress
collegexpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for free money to pay for college? Check out this month's round-up of featured awards for Scholarship Saturday!. Scholarships are an incredibly important part of being able to afford your college journey. Unlike student loans, you don’t need to pay scholarship money back, so you should apply to as many as possible! Each month, CollegeXpress highlights upcoming awards and contests as part of “Scholarship Saturday” to help make your search a little easier. Check out the featured awards below, and be sure to apply if you’re eligible. Good luck!

www.collegexpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Student Loans#High School#Mental Health#Collegexpress#Gpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
High Schoolcollegexpress.com

Freshman Year of High School: Our Best Survival Advice

It's your first year of high school! To help you adjust to ninth grade, read our best advice on getting involved, improving your time management, and more. Welcome to high school! These next four years will be a fun, challenging, nerve-wracking roller coaster ride as you navigate new classes, new friendships, new responsibilities, and many more changes as you prepare for the college admission process. To make this transition a little easier, we’ve collected our best advice for high school freshmen all in one easy-to-access place. Learn what to expect and what you should (and shouldn’t) do to make your first year of high school the best it can be. And if you have any questions or need more help, feel free to get in touch with us.
Collegescollegexpress.com

College Planning Calendar: September 2021

It’s back-to-school time! Here are some general tasks and resources to help students who are planning their college search and admission process or those starting college as a freshman. You’ll also find specific calendar dates to track throughout the month for holidays, test prep, and more. Happy college planning!. General...
Echo online

Opinion: Five Ways to Succeed In Your Freshman Year

5 helpful tips from an EMU senior that could help you do your best in your freshman year. Three years ago I took my first step on Eastern Michigan University as a freshman, nervous to start my college experience. I roomed in Best Hall, and didn’t know what to expect or how to get involved on campus. In the three years since that day, I have become involved with The Eastern Echo, intramural sports, the REC/IM, and more. If you’re unsure about what to expect or looking for some tips to conquer your freshman year, then look no further than this article. Here are five ways to stay on top of your freshman year and come out of it on top.
Collegescollegexpress.com

How to Get Past Your Dream College to Appreciate Others

The idea of a dream college has become overwhelmingly popular among college applicants. Students starting the application process tend to set their sights on one school in particular that they believe to be the perfect fit for them—setting their expectations high. While this allows for a sense of drive and ambition in an applicant, it’s important to distance yourself from your dream college in order to have a wider set of higher education options. Although the feeling of strongly knowing where you want to spend the next chapter of your academic and personal life is comforting, it tends to prevent students from researching other colleges that would also suit their academic needs and interests. Here are a few tips to help you take a step back and appreciate other schools during your college search.
Missouri Statenwmissouri.edu

Career Services provides networking opportunities for success

Northwest Missouri State University students have opportunities to seek internships and network with prospective employers during the annual fall Career Day this month – in addition to accessing a multitude of other resources offered by Career Services throughout the year. Employers and students of all levels and majors are invited...
Collegestulsakids.com

Build Your Lists, Check Them More than Twice

The Common Application makes it easy to apply to many colleges at the same time, but that doesn’t mean that you should. Do you really want to apply to 50 colleges just because you can? While the economy is driving the increased enrollment rates in state colleges and universities, for the past five years too many private schools have had to worry about the students who say they want to come but don’t make it through the doors when school starts. It’s better to do your homework first, then apply to colleges that fit you, your budget and your goals.
Salt Lake City, UTutah.edu

New inaugural associate dean named at the College of Education

The College of Education is pleased to announce the appointment of Frankie Santos Laanan as the inaugural associate dean for faculty and student affairs in the College of Education (CoE). Laanan, a Professor in Education, Culture, & Society and Educational Leadership & Policy, is an educational scholar whose research focuses...
Texas Statecfisd.net

CFISD Board president honored as Texas State Distinguished Alumni

Bob Covey, CFISD Board of Trustees president, will be honored and recognized as a member of the Texas State University Distinguished Alumni Class of 2021 at the Distinguished Alumni Gala on Nov. 5 in the Grand Ballroom of the LBJ Student Center in San Marcos. Sept. 3, 2021—Bob Covey, CFISD...
Madison, WImadison

College of Agricultural and Life Sciences dean at UW-Madison stepping down at end of year

The College of Agricultural and Life Sciences dean at UW-Madison is stepping down at the end of the school year, the university announced this week. Kate VandenBosch, who has served as dean since 2012, will either return to the faculty or retire, UW-Madison spokesperson Greg Bump said. She announced her resignation as dean to give the university time for a national search to launch. An expected timeline for when a new leader would be hired was not available.
San Antonio, TXUT San Antonio

Office of Nationally Competitive Awards

Fall Info Session and Workshop Schedule (click on date to register) Gilman Scholarship for Study Abroad All undergraduate students are welcome. Apply by October 5 to earny $5,000 for spring or summer study abroad. September 3 and September 13. Goldwater Scholarship All undergraduate first year - third year students are...
Educationcollegexpress.com

How to Start Your Own Great Club in High School

So you want to start your own club at your high school. This is so exciting! Not only does starting a club look good on your college applications, but it can seriously teach you so many things about leadership, coordination, and teamwork. Here’s how you can get started in this endeavor and have a great time doing it.
Elon, NCELON University

Lavender Graduation Ceremony celebrates Class of 2020 LGBTQIA alumni

Members of Elon University’s Class of 2020 gathered in McKinnon Hall Saturday morning to be honored for their achievements in a long-awaited Lavender Graduation ceremony. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual event sponsored by Elon’s Gender and LGBTQIA Center was held virtually in May 2020. In the early months of the pandemic, the university shifted to online classes and students left campus, with the main Commencement ceremony held online rather than in person.
Russellville, KYtheloganjournal.com

Russellville Schools awarded $2/3 million-dollar grant for literacy

On Aug. 27, the Russellville Independent School District was awarded a $665,000 Kentucky Comprehensive Literacy (KyCL) professional development grant to support teacher effectiveness. Russellville was one of only 19 districts across the state awarded this grant. KyCL is a federally funded program that focuses on strengthening teacher practice in reading and writing. It also provides family training and funding for literacy assessments and interventions.
Educationupenn.edu

Teaching beyond September 11

This month, educators will have to consider how they discuss the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with students who have no living memory of that day or the events that unfolded in the aftermath. Teaching the history of that Tuesday is important. But Penn Graduate School of Education’s Ameena...
CollegesPosted by
Cars 108

Oakland University Asks Students to Report to Class Amid Professor Strike

Students may or may not see their professors in class today. Recently, professors at Oakland University and the administrators of the college have been in contract negotiations. Apparently, the deadline to reach a new contract was last night at midnight. As of now, there was no agreement reached between the university administrators and the Oakland University Chapter of the American Association of University Professors.
Colorado Statearkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado State University Online Expands Undergraduate Program Eligibility — Transfer Credits No Longer Required

Bachelor’s degree programs offered online through Colorado State University (CSU) have historically required students to transfer previous college credits for admission consideration. As of August 1, 2021, transfer credits are no longer required for most programs of potential students seeking their bachelor’s degree through CSU Online. “Removing this requirement allows...
EducationPosted by
In Homeland Security

Why You Should Apply to the Workforce Recruitment Program

When the Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP) season opens in the fall, Career Services sends out announcements and deadlines for student registration. The Workforce Recruitment Program is an exciting program for those people who qualify. What Is the Workforce Recruitment Program?. The WRP is a federal program that connects highly motivated...

Comments / 0

Community Policy