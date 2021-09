Will Grier's days on an active roster are not done, yet. One day after being one of the final cuts by the Carolina Panthers, the former West Virginia quarterback was claimed by the Dallas Cowboys. Every player that is waived/cut must pass through waivers before they can be placed on a practice squad or become a free agent. That allows every team, in reverse order of record from last year, to have a chance to pick up a player. If they do, said player must be put on the active roster.