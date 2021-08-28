Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, IL

Harney birthday

By Angela Bauer
Jacksonville Journal Courier
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyah Harney will celebrate her fifth birthday in September. She was born Sept. 18, 2016, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She is the daughter of Tyler Harney of Murrayville and Luke Mitchell of Waverly. She has two siblings, Makinley, 8; and Mason, 6. Her grandparents are Mark and Kelly Bruins of Jacksonville, David and Diane Jensen of Murrayville, and Jim and Mary Mitchell of Loami. Her great-grandparents are Dennis and Darlene Groth of Jacksonville; David and Jorita Jensen of Sequim, Washington; and the late Thomas and Doris Williams. She also has a very special great-aunt, “ah boo” Robyn Williams of Jacksonville.

www.myjournalcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jacksonville, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Jacksonville, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
City
Waverly, IL
City
Springfield, IL
City
Mason, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Mitchell
Person
Robyn Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy