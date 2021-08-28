Blette 100th

Ruth Blette of Jacksonville is celebrating her 100th birthday on Sunday. She was born Aug. 29, 1921. Ruth and her late husband, Paul, have four children, Nancy (Mike) Bartlett of Jacksonville; Rich Blette of South Elgin; Russ (Donna) Blette of Afton, Minnesota; and Lori (Greg) Schone of Arenzville. She also has eight grandchildren, Jess Brown (Jason), Jacquie Bartlett (Randy), Nick Blette (Jen), Matt Blette (Katie), Jennifer Johnson (Jay), Jodi Bangert (Nolan), Paul Schone (Julia) and Rachel Douin (Michael); and 16 great-grandchildren with another expected in January.