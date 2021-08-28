Stats across Texas: Big numbers in opening weekend of 2021

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The No. 6 Texas A&M football team had a new starting quarterback for the first time in the Jimbo Fisher era as redshirt freshman Haynes King got the nod against Kent State. The Aggies also had four new starting offensive linemen. Though it took a little while to get going, the Maroon and White ended up with a convincing victory on Saturday night, 41-10. The score was only 10-3 at the intermission but the Aggies scored 17 points in the third quarter to begin to pull away. King had some moments that he shined but also had a trio of interceptions in his first start. He was able to use his legs, though, and combined with Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane as the Aggies ran for 303 yards. Spiller, a preseason All-American, and Achane, the reigning Orange Bowl MVP, both went over the century mark as the Aggies rolled up 595 yards of offense.