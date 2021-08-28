Cancel
Texas State

Stats across Texas: Big numbers in opening weekend of 2021

By Brian Perroni
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a long offseason, high school football is back in the state of Texas. Beginning on Thursday night, almost every team in the Lone Star State began its season this weekend. Though there are still some big games on Saturday, including a nationally-televised affair from Greater Houston, many of the...

College Sports247Sports

Houston Yeager Shots

Like most of you, I’m sure, I was feeling mighty sick for much of Texas Tech’s 38-21 victory over Houston. From Texas Tech’s standpoint, the game couldn’t have gotten off to a more demoralizing start. On Houston’s opening possession, the Cougars methodically drove the length of the field in 16...
College Sports247Sports

No. 6 Texas A&M beats Kent State in Haynes King's starting debut, 41-10

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The No. 6 Texas A&M football team had a new starting quarterback for the first time in the Jimbo Fisher era as redshirt freshman Haynes King got the nod against Kent State. The Aggies also had four new starting offensive linemen. Though it took a little while to get going, the Maroon and White ended up with a convincing victory on Saturday night, 41-10. The score was only 10-3 at the intermission but the Aggies scored 17 points in the third quarter to begin to pull away. King had some moments that he shined but also had a trio of interceptions in his first start. He was able to use his legs, though, and combined with Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane as the Aggies ran for 303 yards. Spiller, a preseason All-American, and Achane, the reigning Orange Bowl MVP, both went over the century mark as the Aggies rolled up 595 yards of offense.
College Sports247Sports

Texas A&M postgame notes: Lots of milestones in win over Kent State

- Texas A&M’s 595 yards of total offense were the most by the Aggies since the Lamar game in 2019. - Dating back to last season, the Aggies earned their ninth consecutive victory, which ties them for the second longest active win streak in the FBS. This is also the most consecutive wins since the 1998 season (10).
College Station, TX247Sports

Gallery: Texas A&M opens the season with win over Kent State

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - After a long offseason, the Texas A&M football 2021 season is officially underway. On Saturday evening, the No. 6 Aggies opened the year at Kyle Field by hosting Kent State. The Golden Flashes had the nation's most prolific offense a year ago, but it was A&M coming out with a convincing victory, 41-10.
Louisiana State247Sports

Recap: No. 21 Texas takes care of No. 23 Louisiana, 38-18

Casey Thompson found Whittington on a perimeter screen and the Longhorn wideout worked over the Louisiana defense, scoring from 14 yards out to give Texas a comfortable lead, 35-12, with 12:24 to go in the game. The 10-play, 83-yard scoring march came on the heels of a three-and-out forced when Ovie Oghoufo sacked Ragin' Cajuns' quarterback Levi Lewis to force a punt. Thompson's first series leading the offense in 2021 was highlighted by the quarterback's own 16-yard completion to Whittington on third-and-9 from his own and a 15-yard run one play later by Keilan Robinson, who fought his way through traffic and ripped off a nice gain down the Louisiana sideline.
NFL247Sports

Everything Sonny Dykes said after SMU-Abilene Christian

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media Saturday after the 56-9 win over Abilene Christian. Here's everything Dykes said in his postgame press conference. Opening statement: "It was good to see that our guys I thought were ready to play. I thought we came out with a different mind and focused and thought we played hard throughout the game. Just happy to see us, sometimes games like that, can kind of get out of hand a little bit, look sloppy, but it was good to see the guys that had a chance to go in the game.
Mississippi State247Sports

Calvin a difference maker in season opening win

STARKVILLE - Wide receiver Jamire Calvin was the final piece of the Mississippi State 2021 recruiting puzzle. Without the former Washington State transfer, the Bulldogs are likely 0-1 and smarting from an embarrassing loss to Louisiana Tech. Calvin was targeted four times, but all three of his catches were crucial.
Georgia State247Sports

Georgia defense elite, but are Bulldogs on championship course?

CHARLOTTE — Modesty has a place in team sports, but sometimes simply pointing out the obvious shouldn’t be considered gloating. Listen, Clemson was historically bad in its 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday night. At no point did the Tigers resemble anything close to the scoreboard-exploding offenses coached by Dabo Swinney over the last 20 years, but it wasn’t his fault or the fault of his players. Georgia’s defense was just that much better in this early-season slugfest in Charlotte.
Georgia State247Sports

Game Balls: Georgia's defense stands tall in 10-3 win over Clemson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It wasn't the most entertaining game and it didn't play out like most thought it would, but Georgia has one in the win column after a 10-3 win over Clemson on Saturday night. The Bulldog defense dominated and the offense got it done late to secure the victory. Georgia had several standouts on the day and below, Dawgs247 acknowledges those players by handing out game balls.
Football247Sports

Brown says offense 'not clean enough', execution key

Anthony Brown's first game as Oregon's starting quarterback was certainly a polarizing one. He was a central figure in two impressive Oregon scoring plays, the second of which acted as a game-winning run in the fourth quarter, but mixed in were several moments he and the offense overall would certainly like back. The simple fact that the Ducks needed to come from behind at all to earn the 31-24 win over Fresno State was largely on the shoulders of Oregon's quarterback and his unit.
Football247Sports

CFB Overtime Week 1's winners and losers after a wild opening slate

It's not often the players on the field resemble the mascot of the team, but Georgia's defense legitimately looked like 11 hungry dogs hunting an orange snack. They were that aggressive and overwhelming in a 10-3 victory over Clemson. The Tigers finished the day with TWO total rushing yards on 23 attempts and averaged just three yards per play overall. Georgia’s front seemed to arrive in waves against an overmatched Clemson offensive line. The Bulldogs ended the day with seven sacks, all of which came via former five-star players. I don’t have the pressure numbers yet. But DJ Uiagalelei attempted 37 passes, and it felt like Georgia’s defense impacted half of those throws.
College Sports247Sports

Noland delivered an expected performance

South Carolina football quarterback Zeb Noland was exactly what first-year head coach Shane Beamer thought he would be in a 46-0 season-opening win over Eastern Illinois. It wasn’t a perfect performance from Noland, but it was one that certainly showed command. Five of the seven drives that Noland led on...
College Sports247Sports

Cal bit by Wolf Pack in 22-17 opening loss

Cal kept potential first-round quarterback Carson Strong in check early on: Bottling him to 48 passing yards in the first 21 minutes of play and leading by double digits. But one energizing bomb to Romeo Doubs was all Nevada needed to swing the momentum back their way – and eventually knock off the Power 5 challenger in Berkeley on Saturday night.

