Imagine Dragons treats Las Vegas students to free concert

No smoke and mirrors here! Las Vegas area high school students enjoyed a live concert from Imagine Dragons on Friday night—for free—during a show that’s Positively Las Vegas.

The lead singer, Dan Reynolds, is from Las Vegas and went back to his alma mater, Bonanza High School, to show appreciation for all kids who have endured during the pandemic.

“As soon as we found out, I’m like, ‘What the heck? They’re coming here?’” said Dommasia, a senior at Bonanza.

“I was in shock,” followed Edward Jackson, another senior at the school. “Then I did my research and I’m like almost all of them graduated from Las Vegas.”

Seeing Imagine Dragons is wild. And some students were able to do something even cooler.

“Tonight, I had the awesome opportunity to announce Imagine Dragons on-stage,” said Alyssa Jackson, a senior at Bonanza High School.

Another group of students got up close with the rock band and danced to one of their latest songs.

And with two weeks to prepare, they felt like they were ready to make it work.

“We’re really excited—I can’t comprehend it. It, like, doesn’t feel real,” the students said.

A once-in-a-lifetime chance to get on-stage with one of the world’s most popular bands and the high schoolers handled it like champs.

“I’m starting to feel the nerves right now, but I’m excited,” said Alyssa. “And I’m just going to try to be myself when I’m up there, bring the high energy and make it exciting. That’s what I’m going to try to do.”

Spoiler alert: she did a great job. You can watch this whole show online on Sept. 7 on a variety of platforms such as Twitter and TikTok.

