Rally House Opens Stores In Texas And Ohio

Rally House opened stores in Hurst, TX and Dayton, OH. The Hurst store is at The Shops at North East Mall and is its 14th location. “Our Texas customers have been loyal to us since we came to the area in 2009. Their pride for their state and teams, like the Cowboys and the Stars, makes us the ideal shopping location,” said CEO Aaron Liebert. “As we continue to expand in the market, we are able to bring in more products for colleges and high schools to appeal to as many customers as we can. We provide an excellent shopping experience here at Rally House that you can’t find anywhere else.”