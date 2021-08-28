Cancel
Pleasanton, CA

East Bay events go on despite unhealthy air quality from Northern CA wildfires

ABC7 News Bay Area
 8 days ago

Smoke from the wildfires in Northern California billowed the East Bay Friday as air quality rose to unhealthy levels.

Numerous High School football games were postponed, but some other events still went on.

RELATED: Residents, travelers avoiding Lake Tahoe due to wildfire smoke

Congressman Eric Swalwell held his first in-person town hall since the pandemic began. He said he didn't want to postpone it.

"I saw all the High School football games as we were pulling up," Swalwell said. "I will limit my opening remarks and will probably cut this event short."

His constituents still arrived for the town hall, because they also didn't want to miss the event.

"His is our representative so I want to make sure my voice is heard," said Davis Zamboanga, an attendee. "I am ok, I wont be here too long."

VIDEO: Lake Tahoe surrounded by thick, apocalyptic layer of smoke from California wildfires

Video shows the Lake Tahoe area submerged in a thick, apocalyptic layer of smoke as wildfire conditions close Highway 50 and force local resorts and beaches to shut down.

Main street in Pleasanton was also crowded with people not wanting their Friday ruined from the smoke.

"I know I should stay inside, but with the pandemic and things re-opening, I didn't want to stay inside," said Mario Palomines, from Pleasanton.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has a Spare the Air Alert out for the weekend. Some people we interviewed say they will monitor the air for the rest of the weekend.

"I will double check the rest of the weekend before heading out," Palomines said. "It is concerning definitely."

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/
