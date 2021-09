Almost a year to the day UCLA first sued Under Armour for beach of their 15-year, $280 million contract, a Los Angeles superior court on Thursday issued a tentative, pretrial ruling in the school’s favor. Judge H. Jay Ford III overruled Under Armour’s “demurrer” (formal objection) to UCLA’s complaint. The complaint raises claims for breach, bad faith, misrepresentation and other wrongs, and demands more than $200 million in damages. The judge rejected Under Armour’s insistence that it lawfully terminated the deal by invoking contractual language, including a force majeure clause that was arguably applicable to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ruling doesn’t mean...