BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — In this CommUNITY Champion, WVTM 13's Brittany Decker introduces you to Adam Sturdivant, who uses music to minster to Birmingham's homeless community. Sturdivant hosts free guitar lessons, and a bible study, at Firehouse Ministries Chapel each Friday night for whoever would like to attend. Learn more about Sturdivant and his impact in the video above.