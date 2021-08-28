Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Harvard University’s new chief chaplain is … an atheist

By Maya Yang
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uf0Bq_0bfVdaip00
As Harvard University’s new chief chaplain, Greg Epstein will coordinate activities of over 40 chaplains from more than 20 different religious, spiritual and ethical traditions. Photograph: Brian Smith/Rapport

Harvard University, originally founded with a mission to educate clergymen in order to minister to New England’s early Puritan colonists, has a new chief chaplain. His name is Greg Epstein – and he is an atheist.

Epstein, author of Good Without God: What a Billion Nonreligious People Do Believe, has been the university’s humanist chaplain since 2005 before being unanimously elected by his fellow campus chaplains as the university chaplains organization’s new president, the New York Times reported .

Related: Meet the humanists: ‘You don’t have to be Christian to think of yourself as a good person’

The 44-year-old, who was raised in a Jewish household, has been described as a “godfather to the [humanist] movement”, a secular, values-based philosophy that focuses on people’s relationships with each other instead of with God.

As Harvard University’s new chief chaplain, Epstein will coordinate activities of over 40 chaplains from more than 20 different religious, spiritual and ethical traditions.

“I want to support students and the university community together around the fact that it’s been an extraordinarily trying time and almost anybody could be expected to have lost a little faith in humanity in recent years,” he told the Guardian on Friday.

“We have a lot that divides us theologically but we have a tremendous amount in common when it comes to our shared desires … to support the human beings in our community as they try to live lives of meaning and purpose in a world that can sometimes threaten to rob us of [those senses], regardless of our beliefs,” he added.

Epstein’s other priority is ensuring that he and his colleagues serve the university’s most marginalized communities.

“I want to be a positive force … against the vision of Harvard that some people have as an institution of privilege and prestige over justice and equity … We want them to feel, regardless of their beliefs … that Harvard is equal for them and that the better world we are all trying to build at Harvard involves justice and equity for people like them,” he said.

Although the appointment of an atheist as president of the university’s chaplains may seem unorthodox, many Harvard students attest to the influence that Epstein has had on them.

“Greg’s leadership isn’t about theology,” Charlotte Nickerson, a 20-year-old electrical engineering student, told the New York Times. “It’s about cooperation between people of different faiths and bringing together people who wouldn’t normally consider themselves religious,” she added.

Adelle Goldenberg, a 22-year-old student who grew up in Brooklyn’s Hasidic community and longed to find people struggling with issues beyond academic achievement, has found solace in Epstein’s mentorship, she said.

“He showed me that it’s possible to find community outside a traditional religious context, that you can have the value-add religion has provided for centuries, which is that it’s there when things seem chaotic,” she said.

As many young people increasingly identify as spiritual but not religiously affiliated, Epstein promotes human connection.

“What’s most important to me is human relationships … I want to inspire nonreligious and religious people alike to reach out to one another because we need each other, we really do,” he said.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chaplains#New England#Harvard University#Puritan#The New York Times#Christian#Jewish#Hasidic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School unveils new shield

Harvard Law School Dean John F. Manning ’85 today announced a new law school shield, which was researched and developed over the past year by a working group of faculty, students, alumni, and staff led by Professor Annette Gordon-Reed ’84. The new design features Harvard’s traditional motto, veritas (Latin for truth) displayed in crimson across the top, resting above the Latin phrase lex et iustitia, or law and justice. The bottom three quarters of the new shield display a series of eight overlapping, curved lines inspired by architectural details found in Austin and Hauser halls.
CollegesObserver

Harvard Law School’s New Shield No Longer References a Slave Owner’s Family Crest

On Monday, Harvard Law School announced the debut of a new design for the institution’s official shield, a shift that was made after the previous design drew criticism for its visual references to a slave-owning family’s official crest. Isaac Royall Jr., whose family crest was the basis for the previous design, made Harvard’s first law professorship possible with an endowment from his will. Subsequently, Harvard Law School debuted the previous design, which featured drawings of three bundles of wheat in the 1930s. The new design is decidedly more neutral: it includes Harvard’s Latin motto, veritas, over the words lex et iustitia, which mean law and justice.
Irvine, CAOCRegister

Brandman University is now UMass Global, no longer part of Chapman University

Irvine-based Brandman University, an offshoot of Chapman University, is now UMass Global, officials said Thursday, announcing the hybrid-style school that offers online and traditional learning will now be part of the University of Massachusetts. The transition to the University of Massachusetts will have “absolutely no interruption” for current Brandman students,...
Chelsea, MIchelseaupdate.com

Chelsea’s Miles Butler at Harvard for Graduate School

Chelsea High School can take pride in an alumni who is in Cambridge starting classes at Harvard University this fall. Miles Butler recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Ivy League for graduate school. “I think a Chelsea grad getting the chance to go to grad school...
CollegesThe Tab

University of Cambridge ranks fifth in The Times World University Rankings

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings (published September 2nd) has ranked Cambridge as the number one university in the world for 2022. Cambridge and Oxford were the only two UK universities to rank in the US-dominated top ten. Cambridge shares spot #5 with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)...
Georgetown, DCHoya

Return of In-Person NSO Fosters Community to Welcome New Students

From taking a photo with John Carroll to struggling to find Maguire Hall, first-year and transfer students enjoyed a quintessential return to the Hilltop with the first in-person New Student Orientation since spring 2020. This year’s NSO, which commenced Aug. 20, initiated Georgetown University’s return to in-person instruction after more...
Hillsdale, MIHillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale College professor launches $2M research project

Dr. Ian Church, assistant professor of philosophy at Hillsdale College, has received a three-year, $2.3-million grant from the John Templeton Foundation that aims to establish experimental philosophy of religion as a new, authentic area of research. Church is the principal investigator of the project, titled “Launching Experimental Philosophy of Religion,”...
Collegespasadenanow.com

Caltech Is Now No. 2 In World University Rankings

The California Institute of Technology has been ranked second in the 2022 World University Rankings by Times Higher Education (THE), a magazine reporting specifically on news and issues related to higher education. Topping the list of more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories that were ranked is the...
CollegesCornell University

Cornell Bowers CIS welcomes 13 faculty members

The Cornell Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science is welcoming 13 new faculty members in the departments of Computer Science, Information Science and Statistics and Data Science. Collectively, their work ranges from developing robots that assist people with mobility limitations to using computational tools to study inequality and graphical models to solve real-world problems.
Charlemont, MARecorder

Faith Matters: Looking for the heart

(Each Saturday, a faith leader offers a personal perspective in this space. To become part of this series, email religion@recorder.com) A few days ago, I was sent an article announcing Harvard University’s new chaplaincy director, Greg Epstein. Epstein, author of “Good Without God: What a Billion Nonreligious People Believe,” started at Harvard in 2005 focusing his work on humanism and the ways in which it centers people’s relationships with one another instead of with God. Epstein’s work is a noble cause of bringing meaning and spirituality to those increasingly turned off by religion.
Collegesvirginia.edu

Engineering Executive Dean Named Vice Provost of Research at George Washington

Pamela M. Norris, executive dean of the University of Virginia School of Engineering and Applied Science and Frederick Tracy Morse Professor of the UVA Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, has been named vice provost of research at George Washington University, the school announced Thursday. Her appointment begins Nov. 1.
Pennington, NJmercerme.com

James A. Felton III of Pennington named Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee Chair for McDaniel College Alumni Council

James A. Felton III of Pennington, N.J., has been named chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee for the McDaniel College Alumni Council and works to engage alumni in diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Felton graduated from McDaniel (formerly Western Maryland) College with a bachelor’s degree in psychology in 1995 and a master’s degree in educational administration (now educational leadership) in 1998.

Comments / 0

Community Policy